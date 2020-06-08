Seven Reds make World’s Top 100 Most Valuable list, with Firmino 11th at £118m, but Gomez oddly ignored

The CIES Football Observatory has named its 100 most valuable footballers on the planet, based on multiple factors, such as age, contract, club and of course – ability!

Liverpool have seven stars in the list, with Trent Alexander-Arnold our highest in 4th. Next is Mo Salah (6th), Sadio Mane (7th), Roberto Firmino (11th), Virgil van Dijk (24th), Andy Robertson (29th) and Alisson (34th).

There is no place for Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, which is especially odd in the the case of Fab and Gomez – two players contracted to us for years and under 26-years-old.

Still, the fact there is still a plethora of reds at the higher echelons of the list shows our status in world football right now…

None of ours stars are yet in their 30s, meaning we have a good few years left at the very top, regardless of any potentially incoming transfers (or not) in the coming windows.