Trent Alexander-Arnold the world’s 4th most valuable player, says latest CIES report

The CIES Football Observatory has rated Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s most valuable player, and in fact, the fourth most valuable on the planet – behind Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho.

Also featuring in the top 10 are Mo Salah in sixth and Sadio Mane in seventh.

The figures are calculated based on an algorithm that uses a myriad of factors including ability, stats, club, league, contract length and age – which is why you don’t see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the list – as both are either in or approaching their mid-30s…

Exclusive biannual list of most expensive big-5 league players as per @CIES_Football transfer value algorithm:@KMbappe 🇫🇷 tops the table ahead of four Englishmen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ! Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/P0Ohpx4eDz #mbappe #sterling #sancho — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 8, 2020

No other club has more than one player in the top 10, so the fact we have three shows how exceptionally the club is placed right now.

On top of the players mentioned in the list, we have a 23-year-old Joe Gomez, a 27-year-old Alisson and a 28-year-old Virgil van Dijk – all superstars with plenty of years left at the very, very top.