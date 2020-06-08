(Video) What Henderson’s PL trophy lift might look like – after Rb Salzburg celebrate in socially distanced style

Rb Leipzig picked up the Austrian Cup last week, and Liverpool fans may have got a first glimpse of what Jordan Henderson’s potential Premier League title trophy lift might look like…

Jesse Marsch’s team won 5-0, and you can see captain Andreas Ulmer raising the silverware, with his team-mates in specially designated spots around the stage…

It doesn’t look too bad in truth, but it’s obviously not perfect. Interestingly, the cup is passed between all the players, without being disinfected in between, which kind of defeats the purpose of them standing apart in the first place!

Check out the video in the clip below: