Chelsea set to make humungous Havertz bid after Werner deal as Roman flexes financial might

It appears one club this summer who will certainly not be operating in a coronavirus transfer window is Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea…

Liverpool fans are already stinging a little from the fact the Blues have all but signed Timo Werner, the striker we assumed was our no.1 target – but it now looks like they might get Kai Havertz as well!

The Mail has published a noisy report suggesting the German is a big target and a £75m bid is being lined up to secure the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Chelsea have been banned from buying players in recent windows due to their transfer ban, and still have the Eden Hazard money to invest – but their prospective spending in a world where fans might not be allowed back at the game in 2020 seems extreme.

It must be exciting for their fans, and Havertz is a potentially generational prospect, but Liverpool supporters need to trust the decisions made by those high up our hierarchy.

We’re playing it cool and focussing on renewing the contracts of those who have got us into the position we’re currently in – 34 points ahead of Chelsea – by the way.