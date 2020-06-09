Klopp wants Lallana to win title at Anfield, so LFC have offered playmaker a contract

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Adam Lallana will remain at Liverpool for the rest of the season, even though his contract is officially expired.

The club have told him they will offer him a new deal, with Klopp keen on rewarding the midfielder for his years of service by letting him be part of the likely Premier League title win celebrations…

“Jürgen Klopp has made it clear he wants a player who has been integral during the manager’s time at Anfield to see through the club’s bid for a first championship since 1990,” writes Paul Joyce in the Times.

We like that this is the way Klopp treats people, in short – and believe it’s this kind of thing that has helped create such a superb team spirit among the squad.

Long-term, Lallana isn’t the answer, but although he hasn’t played much over the past two seasons, his contribution behind the scenes in the example he sets to others on the training field is exceptional.

Curtis Jones will come into the squad and take his spot next season though, we imagine – which is also very exciting.

The Scouser has outgrown U23 football and we’re mighty excited to see what he could offer. He’s a great technician and has enormous confidence in his ability – so a roaming no.8 role could be one Jones could grow into under Klopp.