Murphy explains why Trent is not Ballon d’Or material

Danny Murphy has dismissed comments made by Cafu recently than Trent Alexander-Arnold is Ballon d’Or material.

Speaking to FIFA, Cafu said: “He’s a sensational player, a rare talent.

“If he keeps playing the way he has been, he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win [The Best FIFA Men’s Player] award.”

But our former right midfielder, who isn’t shy about sharing his opinion on the radio, has suggested that while Trent is superb, he’s not quite of the ilk to be considered as the world’s best player, largely because of his position.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “I think he could’ve praised him without talking about the Ballon d’Or.

“The Ballon d’Or is generally for the goalscorers and the superstars isn’t it?

“But he is a wonderful, wonderful talent…

“He won’t win the Ballon d’Or. I think even in a midfield position it’s difficult. Can he score goals from midfield and bend in free-kicks and open defences with his passing? Yes.

“But will that ever be enough to be enough to win a Ballon d’Or? [Luka] Modric won one, didn’t he?” Yeah, it’s possible, you never say never, but I don’t think so.

“There’s that much talent around at the moment, defensively you think a centre-half like Virgil van Dijk would probably be one of the few who has the capability.

“But he’s on a different level because he’s an out-and-out defender.”

You probably can’t argue too much with Murphy’s comments, as a right-back has never won the Ballon d’Or in the history of football – but Trent has reinvented the position – so who knows!

The Scouser is essentially our playmaker from the role, capable of spraying long-balls, whipping in lethal crosses or lovely set-pieces, pretty much at will.

He is irreplaceable in our side and a key component of our tactics – and he’s only 21-years-old.

So whether he wins a Ballon d’or or not is pretty much irrelevant, when what we really want from him is for his hand in multiple trophies for Liverpool.

If they come, then so will the individual recognition.