(Video) Burak Ince highlights: Silky teenage playmaker LFC are lining up €7.5m double deal for

Turkish outlet Yeni Asir yesterday got tongues wagging when publishing news about Liverpool’s interest in Ravil Tagir and Burak Ince – two starlets from Altınordulu in the 2nd division.

Ince is a 16-year-old playmaker who has definitely wowed us on his YouTube highlights…

Below, you can see highlights from his performances at club level and a game in which he tore it up for his country’s U16 side v Poland.

He clearly is an excellent technician and likes to operate in tight spaces where he can use his skill and vision to create chances.

You never know if a player of this age is going to fulfil their potential – there’s a myriad of factors involved – but this lad definitely has something.