(Video) Ravil Tagir’s best bits: ‘The Turkish wall’ LFC want to bring to Anfield

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a double deal for Ravil Tagir and Burak Ince, according to Turkish outlet Yeni Asir.

The 16-year-old duo star for Altinordu in the Turkish 2nd division and are very highly thought of in their home-country, with Ilkay Gundogan recently lauding the duo.

Tagir is arguably the player with the higher potential, nicknamed ‘The Turkish Wall’ already thanks to his excellent defensive attributes.

He’s tall, strong and has a composure on the ball that reminds us of the very best: Liverpool’s current no.4!

Below, you can check out his style. Obviously, you can’t read much into highlights from youth matches, but you can at least get a feel for the player’s position and his technique.