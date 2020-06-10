Collymore suggests Werner would’ve flopped at LFC – and makes great point

Former Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore has suggested RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner would have likely flopped at Anfield.

In his column for the Mirror, he claims the German moving to Chelsea could suit all parties concerned. “Liverpool are the European champions, world champions and soon-to-be Premier League champions,” he said.

“And there would be massive pressure on him as the summer’s marquee signing at Anfield on the back of all that.

“Add in the fact that Liverpool already have arguably the best-balanced front three in the world and I’m struggling to see where Werner would have fitted in.

“I wouldn’t have seen him displacing any of them and, given everything that team has done together, I could even have seen him flopping.”

Liverpool supporters have kicked up a fuss on social media, angry with the club for not activating Werner’s release clause, but Collymore had a great point for them too.

“The Liverpool fans sobbing about missing out on him can spare me the tears because he’s not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“And the way some have reacted, you’d be forgiven for thinking he was some sort of reincarnation of both.”

We at EOTK don’t always agree with what Collymore says, but his second point is bang on – there has been an overreaction on social media because this deal has reportedly fallen apart.

Football fans, particularly those on social media, need to remember they’re not promised a player just because they’re heavily linked with their club.

Even if the likes of James Pearce, Paul Joyce, Melissa Reddy and Neil Jones say it’s going to happen, don’t allow yourselves to buy into it 100% until the player is wearing the shirt.

And just to address Stan’s point about Werner flopping at Liverpool – don’t be daft!

He’s brilliant and has shared a dressing room with the German national team. He’s not going to crumble at the sight of Bobby Firmino and Divock Origi.