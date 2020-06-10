(Image) Eye-catching black & blue concept Nike x LFC kit emerges online

There has been an explosion of interest in content about kits, since the first leaks of Nike’s new Liverpool shirts for the 2020/21 season.
An official announcement has not come from the club or manufacturer, so digital artists have taken the chance to create and share concept designs.
A curious black and blue Liverpool x Nike kit has emerged on social media, and it certainly catches the eye. Obviously, a concept has no bearing on what we’ll see for next season, but they’re fun to look at!
Take a look below:
Liverpool Away Kit Concept 20/21 #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/JCqi9by6wK
— Tom Roberts (@TeezerFCDesignz) June 7, 2020
