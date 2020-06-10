Lazio interested in signing LFC’s Marko Grujic on a permanent deal – report

Serie A outfit Lazio are said to be interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on a permanent transfer this summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tribuna) who claim le Aquile are impressed by the Serbian, but wouldn’t entertain a loan deal.

Lazio were interested in Grujic two years ago, before his initial loan to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, as stated in the report, but a move didn’t materialise.

It’d be a shame if the midfielder left Liverpool; we at EOTK think the Serbian has the potential to be a very special player and midfield is perhaps our most competitive area.

He surely has the ability to challenge for a spot in our squad, with an ageing James Milner and Adam Lallana’s contract running out this summer, maybe the Serbian will fancy his chances.

He’d perhaps offer us something we’ve lacked this season – a deep-lying play-maker. While Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are more than adequate the play this part, Grujic is more natural in the role.

If he does stay to fight, it will be a slog to wrestle a regular starting place. While our midfield is perhaps the most competitive area in the squad, Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are already fighting for one of three spots.