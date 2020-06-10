Merseyside Derby will take place at Goodison Park; LFC cleared to finish season at Anfield

The Merseyside Derby has been cleared to take place at Goodison Park, and both Liverpool and Everton have been told they’ll be able to host the remainder of their home fixtures in the Premier League.

That’s according to the Times’ Paul Joyce who shared the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday morning, also confirming the kick-off time.

There were concerns that the Merseyside Derby will not be allowed to go ahead at Goodison Park, because of the threat of crowds gathering.

But trust has been put into the people of Liverpool and its law enforcement to keep the peace, even if the Reds are able to win the Premier League title by beating the Blues

Honestly, we at EOTK love to see it – you can’t take these extra-safe precautions with football fans and do absolutely nothing about people gathering on beaches down South.

Liverpool could be crowned Champions by beating Everton if Arsenal do us a favour and give Manchester City the same treatment.

We’re just six points away from glory, and winning it at Goodison would be extra-sweet but it’s not yet in our hands.

