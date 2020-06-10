Merseyside Derby will take place at Goodison Park; LFC cleared to finish season at Anfield

The Merseyside Derby has been cleared to take place at Goodison Park, and both Liverpool and Everton have been told they’ll be able to host the remainder of their home fixtures in the Premier League.

That’s according to the Times’ Paul Joyce who shared the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday morning, also confirming the kick-off time.

Liverpool and Everton have been cleared to play their remaining games behind-closed-doors at Anfield and Goodison Park. Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison on June 21 [7pm] following meeting of council’s safety advisory group. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 10, 2020

There were concerns that the Merseyside Derby will not be allowed to go ahead at Goodison Park, because of the threat of crowds gathering.

But trust has been put into the people of Liverpool and its law enforcement to keep the peace, even if the Reds are able to win the Premier League title by beating the Blues

Liverpool could be crowned Champions by beating Everton if Arsenal do us a favour and give Manchester City the same treatment.

We’re just six points away from glory, and winning it at Goodison would be extra-sweet but it’s not yet in our hands.