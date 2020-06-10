(Photo) Milner jokes about Henderson with hilarious throwback

James Milner’s reputation as one of Liverpool’s jokers is well established, and it would appear the lack of football hasn’t dampened the Yorkshireman’s spirits.

Yesterday marked nine years since Jordan Henderson joined the Reds, and the club celebrated by sharing a picture of the captain kissing the Champions League trophy.

It didn’t take long for Milner to fish out an old photo of his teammate and share it with the world.

We’d forgotten about this, but the No.7 had found one of the photos the club used to announce the signing of Hendo – and the skipper looks about 16!

