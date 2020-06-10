(Video) Premier League trophy with Liverpool engraved on it goes viral – but not is all as it seems

A video of the Premier League trophy with Liverpool engraved onto the base has gone viral on Twitter over the last few days.

It may have been obvious to some, but there were a lot of people who were seemingly falling for it or unsure – it is a fake.

The trophy isn’t even metal, it’s made from resin and was likely mass produced in a Chinese warehouse.

In the interests of accuracy, I say this because I got my hands on one not too long ago – and that’s where it came from and what it was made of.

Take a look at the video and photo below:

A certain something has arrived early 👀 pic.twitter.com/NUs3Mvpmod — Watch LFC at 🏠 (@Watch_LFC) June 8, 2020