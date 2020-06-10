(Video) Trent highlights reel proves LFC star is one of the world’s best passers

Trent is the best offensive right back in the world. That’s not up for debate, his numbers are ludicrous. He’s picked up 30 assists in the last two seasons.

While we know how good he is at whipping in the ball from a cross, we feel his long-range passing ability is often overlooked.

Trent, along with Kevin De Bruyne, is perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing passer in the Premier League – and a new compilation what’s being doing the rounds on Reddit shows off his skills.

Take a watch of the video below: