(Video) Week-by-week Premier League table lays bare LFC’s dominance in 19/20

We all know Liverpool are – by some distance – the best team in the Premier League this season.

We’re 25 points clear at the top of the table, and it didn’t even look like we got out of fourth gear for the majority of the year.

Our dominance was evident pretty early on, however. Once we manoeuvred ourselves to the top of the pile, we were not moved.

The Liverpool Echo have created a visual representation of the Premier League table, on a gameweek-by-week basis and it lays bare just how dominant the Reds have been in 2019/20.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):