Wijnaldum wanted Klopp promise before agreeing new contract – Guardian

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will soon sign a contract extension with the Reds to keep him at the club until at least 2024.

That’s according to the Guardian who claim the Dutchman wanted reassurances from Jurgen Klopp that he would remain a key player at Anfield.

Wijnaldum was brought to the club in 2016 and has since blossomed into a vital player in the modern day red machine.

With highlights such as his incredible substitute performance against Barcelona in the Champions League, it’s not hard to see why Klopp has made the vow.

An extension to 2024 would see the Dutch international celebrate his 33rd birthday at Anfield, but Gini is showing no signs of slowing down.

Wijnaldum is fourth in command at Liverpool – that is to say he’s the captain in the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk.

We at EOTK hope our No.5 stays until the club decide he’s surplus to requirements, but a return to his native Netherlands seems inevitable.

Earlier this year, as reported by Rijnmond, Gini can see himself retiring at PSV, Feyenoord or Sparta Rotterdam – but we hope that won’t be for at least another four years!