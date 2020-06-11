Adrian says he “wouldn’t change anything” about his LFC career & hints at three-year stay

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has dropped a hint about his future at the club in an interview with a Spanish radio station.

Speaking to Radio Sevilla, the former Real Betis man said he wouldn’t change a thing about his career and that he is happy at Anfield.

“I see myself in Liverpool at the moment,” Adrian is quoted as saying, via El Desmarque.

“I still have many years of football left, and we will see. I have one more year and another optional one. Right now I wouldn’t change anything to be here in Liverpool and enjoy this beautiful moment.

“After this moment I honestly don’t know, football takes many turns. In the summer, I saw myself being free, the possibility of returning to [former club] Betis was there, but it disappeared.

“You have to live in the present and we’ll see what comes next. Having to leave home was difficult but looking at it now with perspective it’s clear I’ve grown both professionally and personally.

“Here I signed two seasons plus an optional one and this has been my first year, which has been fantastic. We hope to finish the season if possible, with total safety, in the field, but then we no longer know.”

Adrian has had a fairly positive start to his Liverpool career, with an impressive run as the club’s No.1 when Alisson sustained an injury early in the season.

There is no doubt he’s had his low points, such as the Atletico Madrid game which saw us exit the Champions League, but we’d not be 25 points clear in the Premier League if it wasn’t for the Spaniard.

It honestly seems weird that we’re talking about a goalkeeper who West Ham allowed to leave their club, but a lesser goalkeeper and we’d not be in a position to claim our first domestic title in 30 years.

The talk of Adrian’s contract is interesting – he was clearly brought in to replace Simon Mignolet and not challenge Alisson in future seasons.

Like we’ve seen with Xherdan Shaqiri, decent players can easily find themselves on the fringes at Liverpool. Should Real Betis come knocking in the summer and offer the goalkeeper a more serious role, perhaps he’d take it.

Purely speculation on our part of course, but he’ll be 34 next year – does he want a decent crack at picking up some silverware or a chance to play for his hometown club again?