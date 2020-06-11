Aurelio labels Robertson a “complete player” & tips LFC to compete in any way

Former Liverpool full-back Fabio Aurelio believes Andy Robertson is a “complete player” and labels the Scot’s partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold as “unbelievable”.

The Brazilian knows a thing or two about playing at left-back, and didn’t do a bad job in Robbo’s position at Anfield between 2006 and 2012, winning the League Cup in his final season.

Aurelio was actually the first of his country to play for Liverpool, before the likes of Lucas Leiva, Diego Cavalieri, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho donned the famous red shirt.

But it’s Robertson that has caught the eye for the former left-back. “He’s kind of the complete player because physically he’s well capable of going forward and going back he defends very well,” he told the club’s official website.

“He’s quick, so his one-v-one is good and defensively that’s very important in the scheme Klopp plays. He goes forward very easily.

“One thing that calls my attention is that he’s always improving, he’s not comfortable in his situation being first choice.

“You will see that in every game he plays as his last one, so that’s courage. The two full-backs of Liverpool right now are unbelievable. We can contest in any kind of way.”

Trent and Robbo are undoubtedly the best full-back partnership in the world, and Fab is right in saying we’re able to contest in any way – as the reigning Champions of Europe and Champions-elect of England.

It’s a minor detail, but we love how he refers to Liverpool as ‘we’ – it shows the impact the club has on its former players and how they hold the Reds dear after retirement.

Aurelio played 87 times for Liverpool in an injury-hampered career and made 96 appearances for former club Valencia. He retired the season after he left Anfield, having only made five appearances Gremio in the Brazilian top flight.