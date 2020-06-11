Barcelona admiring Wijnaldum from afar as contract rumours rumble on

La Liga giants Barcelona are said to be admirers of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who no doubt every fan of the Catalan club still has nightmares about.

The Dutch midfielder is locked in ongoing negotiations with the Reds over a new deal, with the Guardian stating the only discrepancy is Gini’s squad role.

But according to GOAL’s Neil Jones – who is bang on when it comes to Liverpool stuff – Barcelona are admirers of the midfielder.

This doesn’t mean the Spaniards are going to make a move, but it’ll certainly mount the pressure on the suits at Anfield to iron out a deal ASAP.

In the same report, Jones mentions Juventus and Bayern Munich as two clubs that have utilised free transfers in recent years, but doesn’t explicitly linked them to Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman is fourth in command at Liverpool – that is to say he’s the captain in the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk.

We at EOTK hope our No.5 stays until the club decide he’s surplus to requirements, but a return to his native Netherlands seems inevitable.

Earlier this year, as reported by Rijnmond, Gini said he can see himself retiring at PSV, Feyenoord or Sparta Rotterdam – but we hope that won’t be until the end of his next contract!