(Image) Gorgeous green Nike concept kit for 20/21 LFC fans will wish was real

Liverpool are reportedly set to rep a bright and bold green away kit next season, with Nike going big in their first efforts for the club.

That’s according to information from Footy Headlines and leaked info on Reddit, both of which claim the away shirt will by ‘hyper turquoise’.

Personally, I’ve been hoping for a green Liverpool shirt since the 2008/09 offering from Adidas – but the closest we got was a blue-on-white in 2011/12!

A concept design by Twitter user @MaxGraphics11 was doing the rounds fairly recently, and I think it’s gorgeous. What do you think?

Take a look at the image below: