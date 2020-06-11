(Photo) Mo Salah goes viral for random act of kindness at Liverpool supermarket

It seems Mohamed Salah was in a generous mood when he rocked up to a Sainsbury’s in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, this week,

The Egyptian stopped off to pick up some petrol, before an onlooker snapped a quick photo of the football superstar smiling.

The original post on Twitter claims Salah paid for everyone’s petrol at the station – which is a very nice gesture, and certainly not something anyone would have expected.

It’s a good job someone took a photo, because there is no way people would believe the story otherwise … imagine trying to tell a mate Mo paid for your petrol!

Take a look at the photo below:

