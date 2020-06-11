Liverpool steamroll Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in Anfield friendly – report

Liverpool have reportedly beat Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield, in preparation for the Premier League’s resumption later this month.

According to Jay Riley (@TheKopHQ), the Reds brushed aside the Championship outfit, with goals by Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson.

In a later post, the Twitter user claimed Mo Salah and Andy Robertson took no part in the game, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a knock.

Obviously, Blackburn are a Championship side and a 6-0 victory after the best part of two months on the sidelines isn’t much to read into.

That being said, Keita and Minamino getting on the score-sheet is going to do wonders for their confidence – something that will benefit us in the run-in.

Liverpool are set to take on Everton this weekend at Goodison Park, after it was confirmed a neutral venue would not be required for the fixture.

In the unlikely event Arsenal beat Manchester City on June 17, the Reds will be presented with an opportunity to seal the Premier League title against the Blues.

No worries if not – we only need six more points to secure silverware – winning it at Goodison would just be the icing on the cake.

News of the friendly with Blackburn was later made official: