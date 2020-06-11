Liverpool will not extend Nathaniel Clyne’s contract beyond June 30 – report

Liverpool right back Nathaniel Clyne will reportedly leave the club at the end of the month, as the Reds hierarchy are not prepared to extend his contract beyond June 30.

That’s according to Football Insider who also claim the defender is training alone at Melwood to upkeep his fitness until his contract expires.

It may seem a bit cutthroat from Liverpool, but the full-back has not made an appearance for the club since last season, before his loan to Bournemouth.

Clyne has been linked with a move away from Anfield for a while now, and it seems he’ll leave the Reds in unceremonious fashion in just over two weeks.

The rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold and injury problems led to the downfall of our No.2, and he never really recovered. A loan to Bournemouth didn’t prove fruitful, but there is still a decent player in there.

At one point, Clyne was arguably the best right-back in the country. If his agent can secure him a move to a decent club over the summer, he could revive his career at the age of 29.

He may not have contributed much over the last 2-3 years, but – if this rumour is accurate – we at EOTK wish him well for the future.