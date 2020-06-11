(Photos) ‘Countdown is on’: LFC players share pictures after 6-0 win at Anfield ahead of PL restart

Liverpool beat Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield on Thursday night, with goals by Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson.

MORE: Liverpool steamroll Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in Anfield friendly – report

Some of the players took to Twitter after the game to celebrate the return of football with fans – and it’s fair to say they were buzzing!

Virgil van Dijk opted to look ahead to the Premier League’s restart with a caption reading ‘countdown is on…‘

Take a look at some of the posts below:

Countdown is on.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/gjMRq7e7Zz — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 11, 2020

Makes a change for me to be putting it through someone else’s legs 🙄😉

Great to be back in red at Anfield#ilooksurprisedmyself#nutmegfacials#missingthefans 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iNlS6swCkj — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 11, 2020