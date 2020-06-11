(Photos) ‘Countdown is on’: LFC players share pictures after 6-0 win at Anfield ahead of PL restart

Liverpool beat Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield on Thursday night, with goals by Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson.
MORE: Liverpool steamroll Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in Anfield friendly – report
Some of the players took to Twitter after the game to celebrate the return of football with fans – and it’s fair to say they were buzzing!
Virgil van Dijk opted to look ahead to the Premier League’s restart with a caption reading ‘countdown is on…‘
Take a look at some of the posts below:
Countdown is on.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/gjMRq7e7Zz
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 11, 2020
Makes a change for me to be putting it through someone else’s legs 🙄😉
Great to be back in red at Anfield#ilooksurprisedmyself#nutmegfacials#missingthefans 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iNlS6swCkj
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 11, 2020
Great playing in front of all my mates 😂 pic.twitter.com/2P34DRigzT
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 11, 2020
Winning ways at Anfield ✌🏼❤️ @LFC pic.twitter.com/N2fMLy6j1I
— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) June 11, 2020
COMMENTS