(Photos) ‘Countdown is on’: LFC players share pictures after 6-0 win at Anfield ahead of PL restart

Liverpool beat Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield on Thursday night, with goals by Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson.

Some of the players took to Twitter after the game to celebrate the return of football with fans – and it’s fair to say they were buzzing!

Virgil van Dijk opted to look ahead to the Premier League’s restart with a caption reading ‘countdown is on…

Take a look at some of the posts below:

