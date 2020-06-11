(Video) Mainz share clip of Klopp scoring Henry-esque solo goal after 70-yard run

Jurgen Klopp is a world-class manager, but he didn’t find the same level of success in his playing career as the likes of Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane.

However, he did have his moments. The German’s former club Mainz shared a video – originally posted by BT Sport – of the boss scoring a brilliant solo goal.

Klopp picks up the ball just inside his own half and carries it all the way to the opposition goal, before thwacking an effort beyond the goalkeeper.

And, for what it’s worth, we choose to ignore the desperate defending!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):