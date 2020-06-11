(Videos) Reported LFC target Szoboszlai bags hat-trick, including 25-yard screamer

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, linked with a move to Liverpool by the Daily Mail, bagged a sublime hat-trick for RB Salzburg this week.

His first was a sweet free-kick, something he’s clearly got a knack for, before finishing off a nice team goal to make it a brace.

Szoboszlai completed his hat-trick in sublime fashion by turning on a dime, leaving the defender marking him for dead, and rocketing an effort into the bottom-left of the net.

Take a look at the videos below (via nSport+):