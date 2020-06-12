Karius suggests he’d be happy to be Alisson’s backup at LFC, disregarding Adrian

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has hinted at a possible future at Anfield by saying he’d be happy to deputise for Alisson.

The German has been on loan at Besiktas for the past two years, but that deal has abruptly ended and he’ll presumably return to Merseyside.

Karius told Transfermarkt.co.uk that he has no desire to leave Liverpool to be a No.2 elsewhere. “Of course I have to be playing if I actually change clubs,” said the 26-year-old.

“It makes no sense to say I’m leaving Liverpool for a worse club and I’m only number two there. But I’m not in a pressure situation at all, I don’t have to change.

“I can accelerate in training at Liverpool. As the second-choice goalkeeper in England you know that you get your chances.

“I am currently at the best club in the world, who are competing for trophies, and I have the highest level around me every day in training. I am fully aware that I am in a good position to be in Liverpool. I have great conditions there.

“I want to stay healthy and play at a high level for as long as possible. Of course, as a footballer, I want to win one or two trophies. I want to get the best possible performance out of myself.

“It is the same with Liverpool, where I am the challenger. When I am asked, I am there to perform and help the team. No matter whether as No 1 or No 2, I will always do my best.”

These quotes are interesting – the line from Liverpool is that Karius will be moved on as soon as possible and may not even be allowed inside Melwood, as per the Echo.

But you have to admire the stones on the lad to come out and say he’d be happy to challenge Alisson, completely disregarding Adrian.

Should the German be given another crack at playing for the Reds, he’ll face a steep uphill battle and would likely replace Andy Lonergan as our third-choice goalkeeper.

It does seem unrealistic, though – if Karius is unable to hold down the No.1 spot at Besiktas, how does he have a chance in the Premier League?

That being said, the goalkeeper almost has to say this; he seemingly has nowhere else to go at the moment.

Although his comments do suggest he’d be up for leaving Liverpool should another club offer him a regular starting place.