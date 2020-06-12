LFC’s interest in Kai Havertz confirmed by reputable journalist

Liverpool’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has been confirmed by the reliable Dave Maddock.

Speaking to the Echo’s Blood Red Podcast, the Daily Mirror journalist claimed the Reds have tracked the German for ‘many years’.

Whether or not Liverpool will be able to make a move this summer was not clarified.

According to GOAL’s Neil Jones, the Premier League Champions-elect are prepared to sell Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic to raise funds for Jurgen Klopp.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp labels Timo Werner & Kai Havertz “great players” as rumours rumble on

Havertz has garnered a lot of attention this season, especially since the restart of the Bundesliga last month.

BILD chief writer Christian Falk also claims Liverpool are one of the clubs ‘at the table’ for the 20-year-old, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Opinion

It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the club can baulk at a £49million release clause and then proceed to spend around £75million (as per football.london) a month or so later.

There is no doubt Havertz would add even more quality to Klopp’s star-studded roster, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing the club financial hardship, nothing is certain.