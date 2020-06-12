Liverpool may be forced to lift Premier League trophy in Goodison’s carpark – report

In a sensational report, it has been claimed Liverpool may be forced to lift the Premier League trophy in Goodison’s car-park because of concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Should Arsenal do the Reds a favour, taking three points off Manchester City on June 17, and Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves victorious in the Merseyside Derby, the title will be confirmed.

The Daily Mail suggest such a scenario could mean Liverpool may be presented the silverware outside of Everton’s stadium, as players are not currently allowed to access the usual changing rooms.

They report that at the full-time whistle, the players will be required to head to the temporary changing structure in Goodison’s car park before being presented with the trophy.

It is then unclear whether or not Everton would be allowed – or even willing – to give Liverpool the facilities to celebrate their first domestic title triumph in 30 years.

Opinion

This report is daft, to be blunt. There is surely no way the Premier League would allow the Champions to lift their biggest honour in Everton’s car park.

No matter how amusing the idea is, there will be a proper presentation one way or another.

Besides, do we really think Arsenal are going to do us a favour? It’s much more likely we’ll secure the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield anyway.