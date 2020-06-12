Marko Grujic will return to Liverpool this month

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic’s loan deal at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin is due to end on June 30.

The agreement between the two clubs is that the Serbian will return to Merseyside when the contract expires, contrary to other deals that have been struck.

“It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujic will end on June 30,” Hertha chief Michael Preetz told GOAL.

“It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool. The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved.”

So Grujic is set to return to Liverpool in two weeks, and it seems like he made a good impact in Germany, but it’s unclear if he has a long-term future at Anfield.

He surely has the ability to challenge for a spot in our squad, with an ageing James Milner and Adam Lallana’s contract running out at the end of the season, maybe the Serbian will fancy his chances.

He’d perhaps offer us something we’ve lacked this season – a deep-lying play-maker. While Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are more than adequate the play this part, Grujic is more natural in the role.

If he does stay to fight, it will be a slog to wrestle a regular starting place. While our midfield is perhaps the most competitive area in the squad, Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are already fighting for one of three spots.