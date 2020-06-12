Rumours linking Liverpool with a move for Dembele are ‘wide of the mark’

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, but these rumours are said to be inaccurate.

Earlier this month, Spanish outlet Sport claimed Jurgen Klopp has asked FSG to make a bid of £80million for the young Frenchman.

But Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who is a good source for Liverpool-related on-goings, said reports of this ilk are ‘wide of the mark’. See below:

Ongoing rumours linking Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele with a move to Liverpool are wide of the mark. Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the player, but the finances involved in a potential deal (even on loan) are not available this summer #LFC pic.twitter.com/MjdTKsIS3S — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 10, 2020

Dembele is only 22-years-old, but has essentially burnt ties with the Catalans after a series of mistakes over the two years he’s been at the club so rumours are bound to crop up.

Klopp did try to sign him from Rennes, but the boss’ former club Borussia Dortmund snatched the rising star, before making a substantial profit when selling to Barcelona.

His talent is obvious, but spending over £50million on a player for squad rotation doesn’t sound very much like Liverpool – not when we don’t need him – so we’re inclined to rubbish this rumour.

It’s unlikely we’ll see the Frenchman at Melwood, but if Barcelona slash their asking-price, Dembele is one of the few players Klopp and Michael Edwards may consider taking a risk on.