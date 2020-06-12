‘So much to be excited about’ – LFC fans react to Keita & Minamino’s stellar performances v. Blackburn

Liverpool ran riot at Anfield yesterday and smashed Blackburn Rovers 6-0, as the Reds prepare for the resumption of the Premier League later this month.

Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino stole the show with two fantastic, individual performances – and it’s exactly what we all needed.

After the disappointment of seemingly missing out on long-term target Timo Werner, a reminder of the quality in our ranks hit the spot.

Keita hasn’t got off to the best start at Anfield, with an injury-stained couple of years, and we’ve barely seen anything of Taki since January.

MORE: (Video) Minamino bags first LFC goal; Mane & Keita combine in superb build-up play

But the former RB Salzburg duo turned up the heat in the behind-closed-doors friendly, and will now be hoping to prove themselves in the Premier League.

Keita ran the show against Blackburn, boasting his skill, pace, control, power and smart passing – he even bagged himself a goal!

Minamino wasn’t far off. The Japan superstar showed flashes of his memorable performance against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their delight for the star duo. Here are some of our favourite posts:

