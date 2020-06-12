‘So much to be excited about’ – LFC fans react to Keita & Minamino’s stellar performances v. Blackburn

Liverpool ran riot at Anfield yesterday and smashed Blackburn Rovers 6-0, as the Reds prepare for the resumption of the Premier League later this month.

Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino stole the show with two fantastic, individual performances – and it’s exactly what we all needed.

After the disappointment of seemingly missing out on long-term target Timo Werner, a reminder of the quality in our ranks hit the spot.

Keita hasn’t got off to the best start at Anfield, with an injury-stained couple of years, and we’ve barely seen anything of Taki since January.

But the former RB Salzburg duo turned up the heat in the behind-closed-doors friendly, and will now be hoping to prove themselves in the Premier League.

Keita ran the show against Blackburn, boasting his skill, pace, control, power and smart passing – he even bagged himself a goal!

Minamino wasn’t far off. The Japan superstar showed flashes of his memorable performance against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their delight for the star duo. Here are some of our favourite posts:

You know after the Timo Werner dissapointment in our fanbase, Minamino, Keita & Ki Jana Hoever being on fire is exactly what we all needed. There is so much to be excited about & they already wear our shirt. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) June 11, 2020

It's so nice to not see any Werner or FSG out crap on my timeline. Just a blessing to see the love for Minamino and Keita. Glorious. — Naby Lad* (@LFCHalps) June 11, 2020

Just need to keep Keita in bubble wrap between games then. Man looks 🔥 from the clips we've seen.. hope we finally get to see what he's about on a consistent basis 😁 — #TheKloppEffect* (@LFC8FAN) June 12, 2020

Naby Keita is a footballing god — William* 🇨🇦🇳🇴 (@LFCNorwayhey) June 12, 2020

If Keita and Minamino start doing the business, I think people will soon forget that we didn’t sign Werner. #LFC — Danny Szn (@dlm2131978) June 12, 2020

Anyone else desperate to see Naby Keita finish the season strong, he’s got so much potential #LFC — Dane Mason (@daney_mace) June 12, 2020

These 2 will get more game time over the next 12 months due to the club being effected financially by the Coronavirus – Naby Keita 🇬🇼 & Takumi Minamino 🇯🇵 #LFC pic.twitter.com/HjkPa2Vuia — Spion Kop* (@TheKopHQ) June 12, 2020

It’s great to hear Minamino is in form — LFC ❤️ (@thelfcarticle) June 12, 2020

Minamino and Naby lad will be like our new signings 😍 — Loe* (@LoeLFC1) June 12, 2020