(Video) Hoever curls worldy into top-corner after some fine footwork by Matip, leaving Blackburn players stunned

Ki-Jana Hoever played out of his skin as Liverpool tore apart Blackburn Rovers in a 6-0 drubbing at Anfield.
The defender played in a more advanced role than what we’re used to, but this led to an influential performance.
He capped off his game with a wonderful goal – Joel Matip picked up a loose ball in the box found Hoever in space.
The young Dutchman struck the ball with his left foot and it met the top-left corner of the net like a homing missile.
