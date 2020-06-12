(Video) Hoever curls worldy into top-corner after some fine footwork by Matip, leaving Blackburn players stunned

Ki-Jana Hoever played out of his skin as Liverpool tore apart Blackburn Rovers in a 6-0 drubbing at Anfield.

The defender played in a more advanced role than what we’re used to, but this led to an influential performance.

He capped off his game with a wonderful goal – Joel Matip picked up a loose ball in the box found Hoever in space.

The young Dutchman struck the ball with his left foot and it met the top-left corner of the net like a homing missile.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):