(Video) Matip scores from close-range via Firmino’s outside-of-the-boot cross v. Blackburn

Joel Matip got amongst the action as Liverpool blew away Blackburn Rovers at Anfield by a score-line of 6-0.
Not to take anything away from the big fella’s composed finish, but the build-up play is what’s caught our eye.
Ki-Jana Hoever pulls off a nice skill-move before a sublime outside-of-the-boot cross by Bobby Firmino.
The cross was headed toward goal by Gini Wijnaldum before Matip poked it home from close-range.
Sublime skill from Hoever followed by a fantastic cross by Bobby. Calm and composed finish by Matip! pic.twitter.com/GLjc7EgELV
— 18 (@TkMino18) June 11, 2020
