(Video) Matip scores from close-range via Firmino’s outside-of-the-boot cross v. Blackburn

Joel Matip got amongst the action as Liverpool blew away Blackburn Rovers at Anfield by a score-line of 6-0.

Not to take anything away from the big fella’s composed finish, but the build-up play is what’s caught our eye.

Ki-Jana Hoever pulls off a nice skill-move before a sublime outside-of-the-boot cross by Bobby Firmino.

The cross was headed toward goal by Gini Wijnaldum before Matip poked it home from close-range.

You can sign up to LFCTV GO by following this link.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):