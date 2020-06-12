(Video) Minamino bags first LFC goal; Mane & Keita combine in superb build-up play

Takumi Minamino scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt as the Reds beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers in a friendly match at Anfield.

Both Sadio Mane and Naby Keita were involved in the build-up play, in what would make for strange viewing if you are a RB Salzburg fan.

It won’t go down as Minamino’s first goal in the record books, but his performance in this exhibition may give him the confidence to repeat the feat in the Premier League.

You can sign up to LFCTV GO by following this link.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):