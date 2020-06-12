(Video) You can actually hear Lijnders buzzing over Hoever assist for Clarkson in Anfield friendly

Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson scored as the Reds dismantled Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield.

Ki-Jana Hoever played in a more advanced role than what we’re used to, but was effective as he assisted his team-mate after some relentless play.

Harvey Elliott took the ball out wide from a central position and found Clarkson in the box, before a lovely one-two with Hoever resulted in a one-on-one opportunity – and the midfielder made no mistake with a smart finish.

