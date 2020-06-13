AC Milan reportedly turn down offer to sign Liverpool midfielder

Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly turned down an offer to sign Liverpool-owned midfielder Marko Grujic, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin.

The Serbian is set to end a two-year stay in the Bundesliga, but his future at Anfield is far from certain.

And thus Liverpool have offered Milan a chance to sign Grujic, but the Italians have rejected the proposal, according to TuttoMercatoWeb (via SempreMilan).

The same report suggests the midfielder is keen on the idea of playing in Serie A, but doesn’t go as far as to state he wants to leave the Reds.

It’d be a shame if Grujic left Liverpool; we at EOTK think the Serbian has the potential to be a very special player and midfield is perhaps our most competitive area.

He surely has the ability to challenge for a spot in our squad, with an ageing James Milner and Adam Lallana’s contract running out this summer, maybe the Serbian will fancy his chances.

He’d perhaps offer us something we’ve lacked this season – a deep-lying play-maker. While Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are more than adequate the play this part, Grujic is more natural in the role.