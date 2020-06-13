‘Always’ – Pedro Chirivella thanks LFC after Nantes transfer is confirmed

Pedro Chirivella will join French outfit Nantes on a free transfer when his Liverpool contract expires on June 30.

The Spaniard reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Reds, in the interests of regular first-team football, according to the Evening Standard.

He will leave the club as our longest-serving player from outside of England. Now 23-years-old, Chirivella joined the Reds in 2013 from Valencia’s youth setup.

Over the last seven years, he’s managed to make just one Premier League appearance but began to make an impact in the FA Cup this season.

The young Spaniard was trusted to play in the heart of Liverpool’s team in the domestic competition, alongside the likes of Curtis Jones and Neco Williams.

Supporters have shown Pedro a lot of love on social media, after his forthcoming transfer was confirmed by Nantes on Twitter.

Even though he didn’t get many chances with the first team, his longevity at the club means his leaving of Liverpool certainly has had an impact on fans.

Jurgen Klopp will now have to replace Chirivella in the squad, but with the return of Herbie Kane this summer, he may not have to lift a finger.