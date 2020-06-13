Arsenal wonderkid reportedly signs new deal, warding off LFC’s interest

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores has reportedly signed a scholarship with the Gunners, warding off Liverpool’s interest in the teenager.

The Reds were apparently interested in adding the 17-year-old to the growing list of starlets at Anfield.

That’s according to football.london, who claim Chelsea were also interested in the promising Mexican. Interestingly, the starlet’s two sisters have just signed for the Blues’ woman’s team from Arsenal.

With notable youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg recently joining the club, it really wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool had been looking at Flores.

The South American joined Arsenal last summer from Ipswich Town and operates mainly as a #10 – but is comfortable playing on either flank.

Perhaps his flexibility caught Liverpool’s eye, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly favourable to players who can play in several positions.

The football.london report claims the Reds were interested in Flores before he signed for the Gunners last summer, but hint the club may be keeping an eye on him.

The attacker is currently playing ahead of his years as he recently got promoted to Arsenal’s U18 squad and earned a call to represent his country at the same level.