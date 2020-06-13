Liverpool fans clash in disagreement over Coutinho rumours

Liverpool fans can’t seem to agree with each other, in light of rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with a return to Merseyside.

Completely ignoring reports of the Brazilian’s future, this article will only be focusing on the difference of opinion among supporters.

Bayern Munich will not be making Coutinho’s loan deal permanent and the midfielder will return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Rumours have been circulating online, linking the former Liverpool star with a sensational return, and it’s fair to say fans are divided on the possibility.

On one side you’ve got people saying Coutinho’s obvious star-quality can’t be ignored, if a deal is on the cards, while the opposing mindset is that he’s burnt his bridges and we should move on.

We at EOTK recognise the Brazilian’s ability and have no doubts he’d see his best days return if he were to pull on a Liverpool kit once more.

That being said, he didn’t leave the club on good terms and Jurgen Klopp is renowned for keeping his squad’s morale high.

Simply put, we’ll do just fine without him – but should the boss be tempted to bring him back, we’d be all for it.

We’re somewhat on the fence, but many other fans have strong opinions. Here are some select social media posts on the matter:

Loves the club so much that he handed in a transfer a request and payed money from his own pocket to make the move happen 😭 — wa-Sony PS5 (@waseem7_) June 12, 2020

After it becoming really evident that unless we sell Mane or Salah, we not buying anymore big name players. I can forgive Phil. His decision helped us get vvd n alisson and lead to where we are. Imagine he stayed and we bought Butland and klavan stayed — C.K. (@CHADO_K_) June 12, 2020

His decision gave us money. But you can't give him any credit for the excellent decisions we made with that money. — Johnny*Keats (@JohnnyKeats1) June 12, 2020

Where as had he been playing every week for Barca he wouldn't be giving us a second thought. — Ste (@StePlunk) June 12, 2020

His return dispite of the dodgy way he left us WILL improve the squad. His departure created the ability to sign VVD and Allison, he'll return to a much better and well oiled unit. I would welcome him back, we all learn more from mistakes, I'm sure he has too — Sean Carpenter (@skyvalley76) June 12, 2020

But we're a world class club. With morals. — Paul (@effectomatic) June 12, 2020

Doesn't matter what he wants; doubt he'll pass the medical with that dodgy back of his. — Jay (@TurboManDoll) June 12, 2020