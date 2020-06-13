Liverpool fans clash in disagreement over Coutinho rumours

Posted by
Liverpool fans clash in disagreement over Coutinho rumours

Liverpool fans can’t seem to agree with each other, in light of rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with a return to Merseyside.

Completely ignoring reports of the Brazilian’s future, this article will only be focusing on the difference of opinion among supporters.

Bayern Munich will not be making Coutinho’s loan deal permanent and the midfielder will return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Rumours have been circulating online, linking the former Liverpool star with a sensational return, and it’s fair to say fans are divided on the possibility.

On one side you’ve got people saying Coutinho’s obvious star-quality can’t be ignored, if a deal is on the cards, while the opposing mindset is that he’s burnt his bridges and we should move on.

We at EOTK recognise the Brazilian’s ability and have no doubts he’d see his best days return if he were to pull on a Liverpool kit once more.

That being said, he didn’t leave the club on good terms and Jurgen Klopp is renowned for keeping his squad’s morale high.

Simply put, we’ll do just fine without him – but should the boss be tempted to bring him back, we’d be all for it.

We’re somewhat on the fence, but many other fans have strong opinions. Here are some select social media posts on the matter:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top