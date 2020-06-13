(Video) Firmino sends defender for a hotdog in behind-closed-doors game at Anfield

Roberto Firmino is perhaps Liverpool’s most technically gifted player, with all of the little tricks and in his play and quirks to his game.

The Reds took on Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield earlier this week and won 6-0.

Bobby didn’t get amongst the goal-scoring, but was clearly enjoying himself as he completely hoodwinked an opposition midfielder.

The Brazilian utilised a deft touch to change the direction of the ball and send Blackburn’s Lewis Travis for a copy of the Liverpool Echo.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):