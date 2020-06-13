(Video) LFC fans will love van Dijk’s cocky reaction to winning 6-0 at Anfield

Liverpool played Blackburn Rovers in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield, in preparation for the resumption of the English top flight.

The Reds stormed the game 6-0 against the Championship outfit, and it’s fair to say fans and players alike were in high spirits after the first piece of real action in two months.

Virgil van Dijk certainly was – as the big Dutchman clocked one of LFC TV’s cameras and gave it a cheeky wink in celebration of the result.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):