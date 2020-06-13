(Video) Lovren gets entire LFC squad personalised headphones with squad number & initials

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has gone out of his way to get some lovely gifts for his team-mates.
The Croatian centre-half has picked up headphones for the entire squad, customised with each player’s initials and shirt number.
In the video, shared by @Watch_LFC on Twitter, you can see Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum and Alisson’s headphones – and they look brilliant.
It’s honestly a lovely gesture from the defender.
He gets a lot of stick from some fans for his often-underwhelming performances, but this just show the kind of man he is.
Take a watch of the video below:
June 12, 2020
