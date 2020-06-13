(Video) Naby Keita’s Blackburn highlights are a must-watch for LFC fans

Naby Keita ran the show as Liverpool demolished Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers 6-0, as he grabbed himself a goal.

The Guinean midfielder has struggled with injuries since making the switch from the Bundesliga two years ago, but has shown flashes of his class.

Keita didn’t hold back against Blackburn, as a short compilation put together by LFC TV shows.

It’s a must-watch for Liverpool fans, to simply remind them just what the No.8 is capable of – his Premier League run-in should be exciting!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):