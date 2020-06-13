(Video) Watch the full highlights as Liverpool demolish Blackburn 6-0 at Anfield

Liverpool brushed aside Blackburn Rovers in a friendly at Anfield this week and videos aplenty found their way onto social media.

But now a full highlights package has been shared on Reddit’s r/LiverpoolFC – and we have to share it.

The Reds won 6-0 and saw goals by Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane and Leighton Clarkson.

It was especially poignant for Taki as it was his first goal in a Liverpool shirt – let’s hope he can repeat the feat in the Premier League as its resumption looms.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):