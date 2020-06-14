Coutinho has made a personal plea to Klopp for Anfield return – report

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly made a personal plea to Jurgen Klopp in the hopes of engineering a move to former club Liverpool.

The Barcelona midfielder left the Reds two years ago, but hasn’t hit the heights he did when playing at Anfield, being carted out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in two Champions League finals and won one of them. After a dismal time in La Liga, Coutinho has hatched a plan to get him on a plane back to Merseyside.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who also states the Brazilian would be willing to slash his wages to secure a return. See below:

Philippe Coutinho hatches a plan to secure a return to Liverpool and the latest on Jadon Sancho's future on a packed @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zQ8iycYUwK — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2020

We at EOTK recognise the Brazilian’s ability and have no doubts he’d see his best days return if he were to pull on a Liverpool kit once more, but it’s not that simple.

He didn’t leave the club on good terms and Klopp is renowned for keeping his squad’s morale high, and crucially we’ve moved on from needing a traditional #10.

We’ll do just fine without him – but should the boss be tempted to bring him back, we’d be all for it as it’d be naive to dismiss Phil’s star-quality.