Pep Guardiola happy to give Liverpool guard of honour if title is confirmed

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are said to be willing to applaud Liverpool onto the pitch, if the Premier League title is won before our clash with the Citizens.

It’s entirely in our hands as only six points are required to secure the silverware – we play Everton and Crystal Palace before meeting City – two wins and the title is ours.

According to the Daily Star, Guardiola is happy to give Liverpool a guard of honour, if we can pick up six more point before facing off with the reigning Champions.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to make surprise signing this summer, despite Werner disappointment

If City slip up before we play them, and they drop points, the likelihood of the Reds being confirmed as the 2019/20 Premier League winners goes through the roof.

A guard of honour is not mandatory but a showing of respect, Liverpool clapped Chelsea onto the field in 2015 after the Blues wrapped up a title.

The meeting between City and the Reds is set to take place at the Etihad next month, but the venue is yet to be confirmed.

Guardiola has never been shy of showing his biggest competitors respect and this is just another example of his class.