How Liverpool could realistically sign Coutinho this summer, as per reports – opinion

Liverpool are yet again being linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho this summer, with rumours going as far as to state the Brazilian has practically begged Jurgen Klopp for a return.

Supporters are well, and truly, split over whether or not the Barcelona star should even be considered, but there is no doubting he’s still a world-class talent.

Liverpool have reportedly baulked at Timo Werner’s £49million release clause, and many believe that means the Reds will have a quiet summer.

While probably true, there is one clear way we could bring in a big name without breaking the bank. If the reports of Coutinho’s come-and-get-me plea are accurate, Liverpool could take advantage.

The Metro state Barcelona are willing to let the Brazilian leave Camp Nou for a £10million loan fee, and the Telegraph report the Catalans would be pay part of his weekly wages of £250,000.

Simply put, Liverpool could sign Coutinho for £10million this summer – keep him for a year – and only have to pay a percentage of his wages, if reports are to be believed.

We at EOTK are by no means suggesting this is a good idea, or even if it’s on the cards, we’re simply stating that reports suggest it’s a possibly.