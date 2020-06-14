(Image) Curious LFC concept kit inspired by Senegal emerges online

Posted by
Football and fashion are two worlds that collide more than you’d expect, and there are a plethora of digital artists who amass a following from their kit concept designs.

More often than not, a manufacturer will release a new football shirt and it’ll be welcomed by waves of dissatisfaction until the new look grows on fans.

This is where digital artists come in – we’ve all imagined our perfect Liverpool shirt, don’t pretend you haven’t!

So artists get creative and share their work, and we’ve found a design by ‘Warrigal’ (via Footy Headlines) we’re sure some Liverpool fans will adore.

We think the concept shirt below bares a resemblance to Senegal’s 2017/18 green away strip.

Take a look:

